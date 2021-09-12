HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 83.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $29.93 on Friday. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $944.41 million, a P/E ratio of 115.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

