Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Holdings Trimmed by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,079,000 after buying an additional 205,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,354,000 after buying an additional 194,881 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,276,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after buying an additional 106,348 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 389,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,027,000 after buying an additional 97,018 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,859. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HELE stock opened at $234.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

