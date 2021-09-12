Helium Reaches Market Cap of $2.12 Billion (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Helium has a total market cap of $2.12 billion and $24.68 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $21.69 or 0.00047118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helium has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00132724 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.97 or 0.00590885 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019893 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014132 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,236.04 or 0.02685416 BTC.

About Helium

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,592,276 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

