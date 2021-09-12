HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLFFF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of HLFFF stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.97. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

