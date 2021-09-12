Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 52.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average of $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

