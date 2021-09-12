Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.000-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $80.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.63. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

