HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 14,043 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.25% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

PJUN opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $31.69.

