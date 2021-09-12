HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 33,608 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,608 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIX. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 105,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 959,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after buying an additional 199,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.51.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. As a group, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

