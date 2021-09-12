HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,888 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Asana during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 26.8% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 237.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.
NYSE:ASAN opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.44.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.
