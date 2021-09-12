HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 8,748 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 48.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 36.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 35.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 134.8% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. Analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.30.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.