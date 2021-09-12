Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $97.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 422.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

