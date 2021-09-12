Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Hooker Furniture stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Hooker Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $331.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.81 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 9.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 93,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 41.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 9.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.