Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Position Decreased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 368,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,903 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises approximately 1.5% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $34,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.74. 695,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,589. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $111.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

