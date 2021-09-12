Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Up 4.6%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.97 and last traded at $104.97. 12 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 122,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.31.
The company has a market capitalization of $639.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.07.
In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,433.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.
