Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $222.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.50.

NYSE HUBB opened at $192.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $131.09 and a 1-year high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

