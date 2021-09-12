Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.50 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.00. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 58.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.95.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -20.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.72. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.11 and a one year high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

