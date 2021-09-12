Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Trading Up 7.8%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)’s share price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.11 and last traded at C$8.05. Approximately 621,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,489,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.95.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.05%.

About Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.