Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.35

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 1063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Several research firms have commented on BOSSY. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $757.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss AG will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

