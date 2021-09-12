Huobi Token One Day Volume Reaches $149.18 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.62 or 0.00031826 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $2.43 billion and approximately $149.18 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00063140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00163555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00044697 BTC.

About Huobi Token

HT is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,099,511 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

