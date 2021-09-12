IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.75. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IAMGOLD traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 69086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,082,000 after buying an additional 2,337,151 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2,626.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,050,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,418 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,254 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,383,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,914 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,085,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 0.94.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

