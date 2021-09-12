IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.75. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IAMGOLD traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 69086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.