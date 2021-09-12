IBEX (IBEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IBEX has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94.

Get IBEX alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IBEX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 288.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of IBEX worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBEX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.