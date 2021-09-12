IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

IDA opened at $105.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $110.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

IDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

