IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Raised by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $681.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $677.24 and a 200-day moving average of $586.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

