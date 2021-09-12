Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €45.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.32 ($47.43).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

