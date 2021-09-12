Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC reduced its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFTY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,582,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,117,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 282,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 59.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $930,000.

Shares of FFTY stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

