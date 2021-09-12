Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Position Cut by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 83.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

PJAN stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13.

