Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Acquires 10,277 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $131,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 3,480 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $44,544.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 854 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $10,452.96.

ALTG opened at $12.85 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALTG. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 114,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 244,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

