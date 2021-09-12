Insider Buying: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Chairman Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Chairman Xunkai Gong acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Xunkai Gong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AvePoint alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Xunkai Gong bought 25,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00.

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $17.90.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The business had revenue of $45.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.