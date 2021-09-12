Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells $13,217.76 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 402 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $13,217.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anthony F. Marone, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 397 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $12,981.90.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 110.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

