Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Sells $309,400.00 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $15.27 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46. The company has a market cap of $764.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,696,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,042,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

