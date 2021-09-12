Insider Selling: ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:OGS opened at $68.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.88. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $82.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in ONE Gas by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ONE Gas by 16.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 871,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,006,000 after purchasing an additional 89,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

