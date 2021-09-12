Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) General Counsel Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,453,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 231,363 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OSIS opened at $95.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Imperial Capital began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in OSI Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,543 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in OSI Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 413,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in OSI Systems by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 382,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,792,000 after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.