Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) General Counsel Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,453,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 231,363 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
OSIS opened at $95.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in OSI Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,543 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in OSI Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 413,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in OSI Systems by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 382,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,792,000 after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
