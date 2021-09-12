Insider Selling: Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Insider Sells $550,350.00 in Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $550,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David J. Mauro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $32.83 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $95.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.86.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,868,000 after purchasing an additional 644,756 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,452,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,598,000 after purchasing an additional 300,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,238,000 after purchasing an additional 258,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 186,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

