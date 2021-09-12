Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $98,934,060.59 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $98,934,060.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jim C. Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $112,028,534.75.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $145.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average of $140.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $40,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.