Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.86 Million

Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce $55.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $57.27 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $35.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $213.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.43 million to $218.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $293.91 million, with estimates ranging from $280.70 million to $315.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%.

INSP has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.67.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 40.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 455,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,946,000 after buying an additional 131,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after buying an additional 30,570 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,211,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,719. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -135.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

