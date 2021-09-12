Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$189.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$189.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFC shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cormark set a C$168.21 target price on Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

IFC stock opened at C$174.53 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$131.94 and a 52-week high of C$178.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$171.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$164.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

