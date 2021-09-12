Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $58.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $218.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.