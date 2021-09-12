Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $11,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 74,594 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,291,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,167,511 shares in the company, valued at $398,297,860.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,138,021.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,933 shares of company stock valued at $43,341,312 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $62.80 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

