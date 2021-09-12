Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 128,237 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICPT shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $45.07.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

