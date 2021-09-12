International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.17.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get International Paper alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.64. International Paper has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.