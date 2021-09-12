InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $115,000 Holdings in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Surgalign were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter valued at about $5,755,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surgalign by 29.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 185.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 123,846 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 233.4% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SRGA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

In other Surgalign news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,735.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 702,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $653,749.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,396,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,130.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 788,056 shares of company stock worth $735,790 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

SRGA opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $155.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.12. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. Research analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.