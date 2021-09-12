InterOcean Capital Group LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,740,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 77,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $109.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.65. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.