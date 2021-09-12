Intersect Capital LLC Buys 2,128 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 29.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,307 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

WMT stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,255,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $406.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average of $140.20. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $98,934,060.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,130,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,777,167 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

