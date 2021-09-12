Intersect Capital LLC Buys 238 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.7% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 113,208 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 48.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,636,000 after buying an additional 148,043 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,451,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.74. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,958 shares of company stock worth $6,270,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

