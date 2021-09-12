Intersect Capital LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth $338,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 25.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

NIKE stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.59. 4,252,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,278,491. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $258.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.