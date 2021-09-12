Intersect Capital LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU traded down $4.16 on Friday, reaching $277.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,420. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.09 and its 200 day moving average is $246.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,539,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,044 shares of company stock worth $30,519,079. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

