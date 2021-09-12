Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 2,865 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.64.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,547,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,676,496. The stock has a market cap of $250.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

