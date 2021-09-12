Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.40. Approximately 8,326 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 1,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITJTY shares. UBS Group set a $30.21 price target on Intrum AB (publ) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intrum AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03.

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

