Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $567.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $534.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.76. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total transaction of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.